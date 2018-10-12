Oct 12 2018
2 Comments
From The Car To The House

From car to house

One trip.

Small Challenges

Personal challenges.

Even our small challenges are worthy!

 

 

 

Full disclosure:

I did have to return to the car for my cup of tea.

 

 

©

 

2 thoughts on “From The Car To The House

  1. parikhitdutta says:
    October 12, 2018 at 12:10 am

    All that strength and a cup of tea is all we need at the end 🙂

  2. notdonner says:
    October 12, 2018 at 12:15 am

    TEA. Now, I understand. I lift weights but my spouse carries ten bags into the house at one time! I carry two or perhaps 3. — she too, has tea with her – home, car, work, to church and back.

