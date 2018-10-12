From The Car To The House

From car to house
One trip.
Personal challenges.
Even our small challenges are worthy!
Full disclosure:
I did have to return to the car for my cup of tea.
All that strength and a cup of tea is all we need at the end 🙂
TEA. Now, I understand. I lift weights but my spouse carries ten bags into the house at one time! I carry two or perhaps 3. — she too, has tea with her – home, car, work, to church and back.
