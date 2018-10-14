Oct 14 2018
Love Still

Loving someone

While they cannot accept your truths

Is an epitome of unconditional love.

loved still

 

 

I am inspired by your strength.

While haunted by the conditions people put on love.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

25 thoughts on “Love Still

  1. Peter's pondering says:
    October 14, 2018 at 9:11 am

    That’s one that I have to work on a little!

  2. parikhitdutta says:
    October 14, 2018 at 9:15 am

    It’s a very difficult place to be in. Kills one slowly 😊

  3. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    October 14, 2018 at 10:04 am

  4. Priceless Joy says:
    October 14, 2018 at 10:13 am

    You are so right! It is unconditional love. Yes, it is sad to see the conditions people put on love.

  5. anie says:
    October 14, 2018 at 10:14 am

    your picture looks like washing with tear-stained eyes…what means “people put on love?”

    • Chatter Master says:
      October 14, 2018 at 5:17 pm

      What is says is “I am haunted by the conditions people put on love”.

      Meaning, people say they love, but I have seen “love” be defined with parameters. They put guidelines on what has to be met for them to love.

      I speak of this in a very general term. Of course not everyone does this.

      I am referencing a situation I am aware of and this inspired my thought here.

  6. ksbeth says:
    October 14, 2018 at 10:14 am

    it so is –

  7. lilianahonyi says:
    October 14, 2018 at 11:39 am

    Just now I feel my love is putting conditions in our love.something I can’t even dream of doing. I love him,unconditionally.

  8. House of Heart says:
    October 14, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    Wow, thinking! Thank you Chatter.

  9. Eric Tonningsen says:
    October 14, 2018 at 1:43 pm

    “Haunted;” sadly, a poignant word choice. I appreciate this piece, Colleen.

  10. IreneDesign2011 says:
    October 14, 2018 at 2:43 pm

    Thoughtful post Colleen. Send you loving thoughts ❤

  11. taylormitch says:
    October 14, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    Thank You for those thoughts……To love or not to love, that is the question.

  12. Jodi says:
    October 14, 2018 at 6:48 pm

    Somehow I can always relate exactly to what you are saying. I’m not sure who or what the circumstances are that you speak of here, but you make me think about something close and personal to me, and it means a lot!

  13. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    October 14, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    Beautiful

