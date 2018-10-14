Love Still

Loving someone
While they cannot accept your truths
Is an epitome of unconditional love.
I am inspired by your strength.
While haunted by the conditions people put on love.
That’s one that I have to work on a little!
I have had the opportunity to know/see/observe someone modeling this in a very difficult situation. I am humbled by the love shown.
It’s a very difficult place to be in. Kills one slowly 😊
It can. But in some regards, I am hoping that this strengthens this person. Loving when it is difficult is such a beautiful (even if painful) thing.
❤
😀
You are so right! It is unconditional love. Yes, it is sad to see the conditions people put on love.
Isn’t it Priceless? There are some extremely strong people who show me what love means through and through.
Yes and it is wonderful!! 🙂
your picture looks like washing with tear-stained eyes…what means “people put on love?”
What is says is “I am haunted by the conditions people put on love”.
Meaning, people say they love, but I have seen “love” be defined with parameters. They put guidelines on what has to be met for them to love.
I speak of this in a very general term. Of course not everyone does this.
I am referencing a situation I am aware of and this inspired my thought here.
it so is –
I am humbled by this person’s love.
Just now I feel my love is putting conditions in our love.something I can’t even dream of doing. I love him,unconditionally.
Love, unconditionally isn’t always easy. But wow, I have seen it in action. It is beautiful.
Wow, thinking! Thank you Chatter.
You are welcome Heart ❤
“Haunted;” sadly, a poignant word choice. I appreciate this piece, Colleen.
Hello Eric! How did I not know you were here? (I have re-followed you!)
Thank you for reading. And appreciating.
Thoughtful post Colleen. Send you loving thoughts ❤
Thank you very much Irene ❤
Thank You for those thoughts……To love or not to love, that is the question.
To love unconditionally, that is the way.
Somehow I can always relate exactly to what you are saying. I’m not sure who or what the circumstances are that you speak of here, but you make me think about something close and personal to me, and it means a lot!
Beautiful
