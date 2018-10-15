Oct 15 2018
I’m A Little Jealous

I wish I had the confidence of some 4 year olds I know.

Youth. Confidence.

 

 

I have to say,

I’m a little jealous.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10 thoughts on “I’m A Little Jealous

  1. blindzanygirl says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:17 am

    Lol. Lovely

  2. duncanr says:
    October 15, 2018 at 1:55 am

    me, too

  3. parikhitdutta says:
    October 15, 2018 at 2:11 am

    Me too! The boldness and the absolute valour they have!

  4. utesmile says:
    October 15, 2018 at 2:38 am

    I agree, me too!

  5. anie says:
    October 15, 2018 at 3:50 am

    ohh yes! Confidence and trust is not only something, what we can learn again, we have always to earn it also….

  6. ksbeth says:
    October 15, 2018 at 5:25 am

    yeah, i feel this often with my kinders and try to remember it

  7. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    October 15, 2018 at 7:08 am

    🌝

  8. markbialczak says:
    October 15, 2018 at 7:28 am

    They grow up fast these days, don’t they, MBC?

  9. lbeth1950 says:
    October 15, 2018 at 7:29 am

    They feel on top of it.

  10. Ocean Bream says:
    October 15, 2018 at 7:38 am

    Ahhh, me too, Colleen, me too. ❤ The four year old in my life says such things, and sure teaches me a lot of ways I had forgotten existed!

