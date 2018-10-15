I wish I had the confidence of some 4 year olds I know.
I have to say,
I’m a little jealous.
Lol. Lovely
me, too
Me too! The boldness and the absolute valour they have!
I agree, me too!
ohh yes! Confidence and trust is not only something, what we can learn again, we have always to earn it also….
yeah, i feel this often with my kinders and try to remember it
They grow up fast these days, don’t they, MBC?
They feel on top of it.
Ahhh, me too, Colleen, me too. ❤ The four year old in my life says such things, and sure teaches me a lot of ways I had forgotten existed!
