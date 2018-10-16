I express, simply.
Simple is clear, concise. And speaks volumes.
I create, artlessly.
Artlessly, without deceit or cunning.
I think, guilelessly.
Guileless, clearly and without clutter.
I feel, acutely.
Acutely, seriously sensitive.
I exist, directly.
Directly, as openly and ordinary as can be.
I live, willingly.
Willingly, ready and consenting to be.
I, simply,
Honestly, without cunning or deceit.
I, simply.
Conciseness = modesty + intelligence.
Intelligence + modesty = saying w/as few words as possible,
more than others can say,
with many more words.
U do this well.
❤️
Simply wonderful
and simple is so powerful.
What a unique combination of meaningful words. I enjoyed getting to know you better…..simply.
The total you is simply wonderful, MBC.
