Oct 16 2018
6 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

I, Simply

I express, simply.

Simple is clear, concise. And speaks volumes.

I create, artlessly.

Artlessly, without deceit or cunning.

I think, guilelessly.

Guileless, clearly and without clutter.

I feel, acutely.

Acutely, seriously sensitive.

I exist, directly.

Directly, as openly and ordinary as can be.

I live, willingly.

Willingly, ready and consenting to be.

I, simply,

Honestly, without cunning or deceit.

I, simply.

 

 

 

 

6 thoughts on “I, Simply

  1. cindy knoke says:
    October 16, 2018 at 12:54 am

    Conciseness = modesty + intelligence.
    Intelligence + modesty = saying w/as few words as possible,
    more than others can say,
    with many more words.
    U do this well.

  2. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    October 16, 2018 at 1:42 am

    ❤️

  3. William Aston says:
    October 16, 2018 at 3:38 am

    Simply wonderful

  4. ksbeth says:
    October 16, 2018 at 4:35 am

    and simple is so powerful.

  5. Chuck Lee says:
    October 16, 2018 at 5:11 am

    What a unique combination of meaningful words. I enjoyed getting to know you better…..simply.

  6. markbialczak says:
    October 16, 2018 at 7:34 am

    The total you is simply wonderful, MBC.

