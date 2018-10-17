Oct 17 2018
2 Comments
By Chatter Master

Bullets From Between Teeth

Beware the bullets that shoot from between teeth.

 

 

Beware the casualness of the aim.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

 

 

2 thoughts on “Bullets From Between Teeth

  1. Chuck Lee says:
    October 17, 2018 at 5:15 am

    Good advice. I’ve been “shot” manny times and it hurts.

    Like

    Reply
  2. ksbeth says:
    October 17, 2018 at 5:40 am

    they can wound like no other

    Like

    Reply

