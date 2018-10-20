Even with the truth of our flaws and faults
Our journey is valued.
So imperfect
I don’t try to hide it.
I’m not flaunting it.
My truth.
Those could be the next cool sweatshirts!
Awesome!
Flawed and faulty, but perfectly proportioned!
