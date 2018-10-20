Oct 20 2018
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Even With The Truth

Even with the truth of our flaws and faults

Our journey is valued.

Flawed

So imperfect

I don’t try to hide it.

I’m not flaunting it.

My truth.

Faulted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

 

4 thoughts on “Even With The Truth

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    October 20, 2018 at 8:30 am

    🌝

  2. Jim McKeever says:
    October 20, 2018 at 9:12 am

    Those could be the next cool sweatshirts!

  3. Jodi says:
    October 20, 2018 at 9:24 am

    Awesome!

  4. Peter's pondering says:
    October 20, 2018 at 9:29 am

    Flawed and faulty, but perfectly proportioned!

