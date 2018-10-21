Oct 21 2018
5 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

And The Day Waken

There are days that waken and demand of you.

There are days you wake and demand of the day.

Then comes the day

Rare to you both

That you and the day waken

And demand nothing of the other.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

5 thoughts on “And The Day Waken

  1. cindy knoke says:
    October 21, 2018 at 12:53 am

    And then, even better, when you both sleep through.
    Sleep being after all,
    the nectar of the Gods.
    Love what you do,
    all the time.

  2. ksbeth says:
    October 21, 2018 at 4:09 am

    i love those days

  3. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    October 21, 2018 at 4:53 am

    ❤️

  4. markbialczak says:
    October 21, 2018 at 8:37 am

    And a good day that is, MBC.

  5. Peter's pondering says:
    October 21, 2018 at 8:55 am

    Fine days indeed!

