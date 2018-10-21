There are days that waken and demand of you.
There are days you wake and demand of the day.
Then comes the day
Rare to you both
That you and the day waken
And demand nothing of the other.
©
And then, even better, when you both sleep through.
Sleep being after all,
the nectar of the Gods.
Love what you do,
all the time.
i love those days
❤️
And a good day that is, MBC.
Fine days indeed!
