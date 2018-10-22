Oct 22 2018
8 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

By Myself With A Fire

 

 

 

I don’t think I’ve ever felt alone

When I’ve sat by myself with a fire.

It breathes and dances with me.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , ,

8 thoughts on “By Myself With A Fire

  1. Eric Tonningsen says:
    October 22, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Love that feeling! 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  2. BeingAlive says:
    October 22, 2018 at 12:45 am

    Wonderful🌹🌺

    Like

    Reply
  3. ksbeth says:
    October 22, 2018 at 1:41 am

    it’s so wonderful to be sitting there. lots of life in both of you –

    Like

    Reply
  4. Anya says:
    October 22, 2018 at 4:10 am

    I have the same … love the feeling.. ❤

    Like

    Reply
  5. markbialczak says:
    October 22, 2018 at 7:35 am

    Three cheers for your lovely lively serenity, MBC.

    Like

    Reply
  6. Jodi says:
    October 22, 2018 at 8:03 am

    YES! We lit our fireplace for the first time for the season this weekend! It was sooooo very welcoming and welcomed!

    Like

    Reply
  7. AmyRose🌹 says:
    October 22, 2018 at 8:37 am

    Gee, I cannot remember the last time I sat mesmerized by a fire. Yet I “know” the feeling.

    Like

    Reply
  8. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    October 22, 2018 at 8:46 am

    Been a long time since I sat before. A soothing time. ❤️

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: