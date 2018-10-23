Not Much To Give

Some days there just isn’t much to give.
But it still matters.
Sometimes a very little
Is a great deal
To someone who needs a little something.
©
Those words are very lovely.
You gave something special through this little piece, Colleen. It is profound. 💕
Indeed it matters, Colleen. And at times we don’t even know to whom… which doesn’t matter. 😉
every day and every little thing we give, matters. we matter.
GIVE can never be measured. It is simply valued. Great post.
❤️
Sometimes I’ve very little
Left In me to deal
Sometimes having very little
Of me is very real
Sometimes we need a little boost
To be able to heal
Sometimes your words are enough
For me to see and feel
Give and take makes the world work!
a balloon can be the greatest gift!
Sometimes, all it takes is a smile!
Perspective is everything, MBC.
Priceless. One never knows that a little act of kindness can mean so much to somebody. And the colour yellow is so hopeful
