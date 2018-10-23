Oct 23 2018
12 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Not Much To Give

Some days there just isn’t much to give.

But it still matters.

Is a gift indeed.

Sometimes a very little

Is a great deal

To someone who needs a little something.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , ,

12 thoughts on “Not Much To Give

  1. blindzanygirl says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Those words are very lovely.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Tanya Cliff says:
    October 23, 2018 at 1:11 am

    You gave something special through this little piece, Colleen. It is profound. 💕

    Like

    Reply
  3. Eric Tonningsen says:
    October 23, 2018 at 1:43 am

    Indeed it matters, Colleen. And at times we don’t even know to whom… which doesn’t matter. 😉

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. ksbeth says:
    October 23, 2018 at 4:24 am

    every day and every little thing we give, matters. we matter.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Chuck Lee says:
    October 23, 2018 at 4:53 am

    GIVE can never be measured. It is simply valued. Great post.

    Like

    Reply
  6. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    October 23, 2018 at 6:38 am

    ❤️

    Like

    Reply
  7. ivor20 says:
    October 23, 2018 at 6:42 am

    Sometimes I’ve very little
    Left In me to deal
    Sometimes having very little
    Of me is very real
    Sometimes we need a little boost
    To be able to heal
    Sometimes your words are enough
    For me to see and feel

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Peter's pondering says:
    October 23, 2018 at 7:33 am

    Give and take makes the world work!

    Like

    Reply
  9. anie says:
    October 23, 2018 at 7:49 am

    a balloon can be the greatest gift!

    Like

    Reply
  10. Priceless Joy says:
    October 23, 2018 at 9:40 am

    Sometimes, all it takes is a smile!

    Like

    Reply
  11. markbialczak says:
    October 23, 2018 at 9:53 am

    Perspective is everything, MBC.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. parikhitdutta says:
    October 23, 2018 at 10:26 am

    Priceless. One never knows that a little act of kindness can mean so much to somebody. And the colour yellow is so hopeful

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: