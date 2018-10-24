If I was to take a different road

I wouldn’t take a road at all.

I would take a lane.

Not a high way.

Not a fast track.

I’d take a pleasant lane.

With cottages, cabins and yurts along the way.

With

People who existed and grew

Right where they are.

The traffic would be minimal.

And mostly by foot.

Or bike.

Or wagon wheel.

Or hooves.

And it would meander.

It wouldn’t shoot straight to the business of business.

It would avoid business.

And be slow enough to encourage life and living.

It would embolden one to whistle.

And sketch. Or paint. Or color with crayons.

There would be reason to conceive ideas

To generate and make.

If I was to take a different road

It wouldn’t be a road at all.

It would be a path,

Traveled to revitalize my spirit

To rouse my adventure

To incite my desire to create

To set afire my passions –

It would cross and negotiate my curiosities.

If I was to take a different road,

It would not be a road at all.

It would be a journey unmapped.

