If I was to take a different road
I wouldn’t take a road at all.
I would take a lane.
Not a high way.
Not a fast track.
I’d take a pleasant lane.
With cottages, cabins and yurts along the way.
With
People who existed and grew
Right where they are.
The traffic would be minimal.
And mostly by foot.
Or bike.
Or wagon wheel.
Or hooves.
And it would meander.
It wouldn’t shoot straight to the business of business.
It would avoid business.
And be slow enough to encourage life and living.
It would embolden one to whistle.
And sketch. Or paint. Or color with crayons.
There would be reason to conceive ideas
To generate and make.
If I was to take a different road
It wouldn’t be a road at all.
It would be a path,
Traveled to revitalize my spirit
To rouse my adventure
To incite my desire to create
To set afire my passions –
It would cross and negotiate my curiosities.
If I was to take a different road,
It would not be a road at all.
It would be a journey unmapped.
©
“And be slow enough to encourage life and living” – If we were truly living our true life this is what it would be. I love your vision of the way you created – our world around has created such a contrast of fast paced running to nowhere often, that we are required to discover the true way of living.
Oh Colleen, your words are what dreams are made of, and I think I’ve just recently walked down a lane with you….
I think many of us dreams about choosing such a path.. just not many manages to follow their dreams 🙂
