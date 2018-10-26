Oct 26 2018
1 Comment
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Before My Fears

I do not hide behind a shield in fear-

I stand before my fears holding a shield of courage.

 

 

 

 

 

 

One thought on “Before My Fears

  1. ivor20 says:
    October 26, 2018 at 1:05 am

    A colourful shield of courage
    Shielding a brave girl
    Facing her fears
    No need for spears

