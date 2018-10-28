I was taught to bow my head in prayer.
Yet
I cannot bow my head and close my eyes
While there are things
That beg of me to lift my head and make a plea.
Eyes wide open
Scars and bruises bared
Naked fear exposed.
My voice is whisper soft
While my heart is screaming.
I cannot bow my head and close my eyes.
I cannot.
©
Advertisements
I completely understand Colleen. There are some things that are just too sad for words.
LikeLike
Looking upward in search of needing answers
LikeLike
you also should not, as long as you have still something to plea!
LikeLike
Please keep letting your heart love. Don’t allow the hate to make you hate. Sending love and hugs.
LikeLike
and you do not have to, one second longer. you hold your own power within you that no one can control or take away.
LikeLike
Please do, MBC.
LikeLike
Eyes wide open! The plea is so intense… I hear your heart.
LikeLike
…and nor should you!
LikeLike
Is whisper soft the way to go?
LikeLike