Oct 28 2018
9 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Naked Fear Exposed

I was taught to bow my head in prayer.

Yet

I cannot bow my head and close my eyes

While there are things

That beg of me to lift my head and make a plea.

Eyes wide open

Scars and bruises bared

Naked fear exposed.

My voice is whisper soft

While my heart is screaming.

I cannot bow my head and close my eyes.

I cannot.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

9 thoughts on “Naked Fear Exposed

  1. Priceless Joy says:
    October 28, 2018 at 8:47 am

    I completely understand Colleen. There are some things that are just too sad for words.

  2. Andrea says:
    October 28, 2018 at 8:55 am

    Looking upward in search of needing answers

  3. anie says:
    October 28, 2018 at 8:55 am

    you also should not, as long as you have still something to plea!

  4. Jodi says:
    October 28, 2018 at 8:58 am

    Please keep letting your heart love. Don’t allow the hate to make you hate. Sending love and hugs.

  5. ksbeth says:
    October 28, 2018 at 9:48 am

    and you do not have to, one second longer. you hold your own power within you that no one can control or take away.

  6. markbialczak says:
    October 28, 2018 at 10:14 am

    Please do, MBC.

  7. inmycorner says:
    October 28, 2018 at 11:35 am

    Eyes wide open! The plea is so intense… I hear your heart.

  8. Peter's pondering says:
    October 28, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    …and nor should you!

  9. Eric Tonningsen says:
    October 28, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    Is whisper soft the way to go?

