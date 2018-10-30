Oct 30 2018
Chatter Master

Avoidance

 

I will never understand liver and onions.

 

This is kid version of me.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

One thought on “Avoidance

  1. Eric Tonningsen says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:47 am

    Used to love it as a kid! Now I know how unhealthful it is (unless one is iron deficient). Que sera, sera.

