I Don’t Know Why I Cried

I was driving early this morning. The sun was breaking beautifully, just topping the far away horizon. The ground appeared almost in a fog because of the colors of the far away sky. Those colors were indescribable. It’s one of those visions where I think I wish I could paint that. I was singing to John Denver. His song “Sunshine On My Shoulders” came on. I’ve sung it many a time. In a lot of sunshine moments. The road was running parallel to the horizon where the sun was growing from. Suddenly, as I very loudly sang “sunshine on my shoulders”, the car was flooded with a a bright light. Bright but not blinding bright. It was soft and I swear I could feel it falling over my right shoulder.

I started to cry.

I couldn’t keep singing. My voice just left me.

The tears didn’t fall, but I had to wipe my eyes with my coat sleeve because I couldn’t see through them.

I could try to explain why I cried. But I’m not going to. I just did. It was beautiful. That moment. That vision. That sound.

That emotion.

