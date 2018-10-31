Oct 31 2018
I Don’t Know Why I Cried

I was driving early this morning.  The sun was breaking beautifully, just topping the far away horizon.  The ground appeared almost in a fog because of the colors of the far away sky.  Those colors were indescribable.  It’s one of those visions where I think I wish I could paint that.  I was singing to John Denver.  His song “Sunshine On My Shoulders” came on.  I’ve sung it many a time.  In a lot of sunshine moments.   The road was running parallel to the horizon where the sun was growing from.  Suddenly, as I very loudly sang “sunshine on my shoulders”, the car was flooded with a a bright light.  Bright but not blinding bright.  It was soft and I swear I could feel it falling over my right shoulder.

I started to cry.

I couldn’t keep singing.  My voice just left me.

The tears didn’t fall, but I had to wipe my eyes with my coat sleeve because I couldn’t see through them.

I could try to explain why I cried.  But I’m not going to.  I just did.  It was beautiful.  That moment.  That vision.  That sound.

That emotion.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

3 thoughts on “I Don’t Know Why I Cried

  1. Ali Grimshaw says:
    October 31, 2018 at 12:08 am

    That moment. Thank you for reminding me.

  2. moonwatcher51 says:
    October 31, 2018 at 12:16 am

    Music and emotion. A precious gift.

  3. Eric Tonningsen says:
    October 31, 2018 at 12:19 am

    …makes me happy …can make me cry.

    Doesn’t need to be explained at all . 🌅

