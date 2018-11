Thoughts and emotions

Don’t always form words.

Words don’t always make sense.

Sense cannot always be found.

But something comes

From the constant searching

To understand.

It may not be what was sought,

It may not bring that which is desired.

What is found

May be unexpected.

Discovered.

Perhaps it could be

A bridge to accepting.

Paralleled to understanding.

Though,

Not quite ever….

©