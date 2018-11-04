Simply A Pleasant Thought

I just want to be
Where beauty grows
And accepts me.
Beautiful Colleen!
Thank you Priceless 😀
I reckon you’re in the right place then!
With you? and the others here? Absolutely 🙂
Through my eyes I see beauty everywhere
From my heart I feel beauty everywhere
Yes you truly do Ivor 🙂
Seems to me that you already are. And you are one example of where beauty grows. ❤
Paulette, you are one of the flowers where I exist. 🙂 Thank you ❤
the perfect place to be
It’s wonderful surrounded by all of you. 🙂
This is so beautiful
Thank you Lynn 🙂
Yes , me too!
And here you are 😍
Its good to hang out and grow with you too Colleen 🙏
You are accepted unconditionally.
So beautiful!
I wish the same.
