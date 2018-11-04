Nov 04 2018
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Simply A Pleasant Thought

 

 

I just want to be

Where beauty grows

And accepts me.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

17 thoughts on “Simply A Pleasant Thought

  1. Priceless Joy says:
    November 4, 2018 at 11:09 am

    Beautiful Colleen!

  2. Peter's pondering says:
    November 4, 2018 at 11:10 am

    I reckon you’re in the right place then!

  3. ivor20 says:
    November 4, 2018 at 11:13 am

    Through my eyes I see beauty everywhere
    From my heart I feel beauty everywhere

  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    November 4, 2018 at 11:33 am

    Seems to me that you already are. And you are one example of where beauty grows. ❤

  5. ksbeth says:
    November 4, 2018 at 11:35 am

    the perfect place to be

  6. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    November 4, 2018 at 11:50 am

    This is so beautiful

  7. utesmile says:
    November 4, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    Yes , me too!

  8. Val Boyko says:
    November 4, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    And here you are 😍
    Its good to hang out and grow with you too Colleen 🙏

  9. Chuck Lee says:
    November 4, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    You are accepted unconditionally.

  10. Infinite Living says:
    November 4, 2018 at 7:08 pm

    So beautiful!

    I wish the same.

