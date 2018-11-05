It’s In The Healing

What’s broken
Can oft times
Be mended
To a strength it would never have known,
Had it never been broken.
Our strength is often found in our healing.
Healed, with scars, is beautiful.
©
Yep. Countless scars! Wouldn’t trade them for anything.
Our strength is found in pur healing 🙌🏻
What a thought!💐
Yes. Having scars is beautiful, and you don’t even need to be healed from them, to be beautiful. Your talent defeats every scar giver. You replace the scars with wonder.
“Healing” is such a beautiful word. Thank you for reminding me how many times it has blessed me.
stronger than ever. held together with those scars.
Healed with scars. ❤️
