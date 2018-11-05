Nov 05 2018
Life Chatter

It’s In The Healing

What’s broken

Can oft times

Be mended

To a strength it would never have known,

Had it never been broken.

Our strength is often found in our healing.

Healed, with scars, is beautiful.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6 thoughts on “It’s In The Healing

  1. Eric Tonningsen says:
    November 5, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Yep. Countless scars! Wouldn’t trade them for anything.

  2. lazy girls running says:
    November 5, 2018 at 2:23 am

    Our strength is found in pur healing 🙌🏻
    What a thought!💐

  3. cindy knoke says:
    November 5, 2018 at 2:31 am

    Yes. Having scars is beautiful, and you don’t even need to be healed from them, to be beautiful. Your talent defeats every scar giver. You replace the scars with wonder.

  4. Chuck Lee says:
    November 5, 2018 at 3:53 am

    “Healing” is such a beautiful word. Thank you for reminding me how many times it has blessed me.

  5. ksbeth says:
    November 5, 2018 at 5:24 am

    stronger than ever. held together with those scars.

  6. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    November 5, 2018 at 7:27 am

    Healed with scars. ❤️

