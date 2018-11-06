Exit The Day

I enter some daysSilent and unassumingStepping softlyAdvancing almost casuallyAnd to the other side
Reticent all the while
Peacefully I leave the day.
Well.
You are just like me.
How the hell do we get out of here?
We don’t.
LOVE this. It’s true.
yes, this happens –
LOVE this. It’s true.
yes, this happens –
