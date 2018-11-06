Nov 06 2018
3 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Exit The Day

I enter some daysSilent and unassumingStepping softlyAdvancing almost casuallyAnd to the other side

Reticent all the while     

Peacefully I leave the day.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , ,

3 thoughts on “Exit The Day

  1. cindy knoke says:
    November 6, 2018 at 2:50 am

    Well.
    You are just like me.
    How the hell do we get out of here?
    We don’t.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. blindzanygirl says:
    November 6, 2018 at 4:03 am

    LOVE this. It’s true.

    Like

    Reply
  3. ksbeth says:
    November 6, 2018 at 4:23 am

    yes, this happens –

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: