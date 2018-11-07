Nov 07 2018
Then Comes A Day

Then comes a day

Blustery and cussed.

Footfalls reverberate

With

Acrimonious thundering

Mood.

 The travel from beginning to end

Is not a gait, trail or stride.

Craters left behind

By movement to the other side

And grateful is the world

When night ends the blustery and cussed

Day.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

2 thoughts on “Then Comes A Day

  1. anie says:
    November 7, 2018 at 2:10 am

    I know that. Cruel awakening or more the desire for a gentle sleep or already a peaceful pass away? It starts like a prayer?

  2. ivor20 says:
    November 7, 2018 at 2:57 am

    Yes we have those sort of heavy duty days. May your next be calm and peaceful.

