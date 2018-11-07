Then comes a day
Blustery and cussed.
Footfalls reverberate
With
Acrimonious thundering
Mood.
The travel from beginning to end
Is not a gait, trail or stride.
Craters left behind
By movement to the other side
And grateful is the world
When night ends the blustery and cussed
Day.
©
I know that. Cruel awakening or more the desire for a gentle sleep or already a peaceful pass away? It starts like a prayer?
Yes we have those sort of heavy duty days. May your next be calm and peaceful.
