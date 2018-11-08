Even Though

I love
You…
Still.
Love can be funny like that.
Image enhanced words.
©
ha! so good. no matter what.
LikeLike
Yes, MBC. Down they come!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh yes! Funny for sure
❤️
love this so much! You are amazing Colleen – you say so much with a simple picture and a few words…. SUCH a special GIFT!
there you can see how big and powerful love is!…even in the fall…: )..beautiful post…
I bet you kicked and scrunched every last one of those leaves!
Haha
Sweet!
A tree is to love it all 4 seasons!
Oh the vagaries of love!
LOL
Sometimes there are no words to describe love hahaha it can be funny, intense,deep…love overcomes anything! Great post Colleen 🙂
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
ha! so good. no matter what.
LikeLike
Yes, MBC. Down they come!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh yes! Funny for sure
LikeLiked by 1 person
❤️
LikeLike
love this so much! You are amazing Colleen – you say so much with a simple picture and a few words…. SUCH a special GIFT!
LikeLiked by 1 person
there you can see how big and powerful love is!…even in the fall…: )..beautiful post…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I bet you kicked and scrunched every last one of those leaves!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haha
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sweet!
LikeLike
A tree is to love it all 4 seasons!
LikeLike
Oh the vagaries of love!
LikeLike
LOL
LikeLike
Sometimes there are no words to describe love hahaha it can be funny, intense,deep…love overcomes anything! Great post Colleen 🙂
LikeLike