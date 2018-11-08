Nov 08 2018
13 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Even Though

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I love

 

You…

 

 

Still.

 

Love can be funny like that.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Image enhanced words.

©

13 thoughts on “Even Though

  1. ksbeth says:
    November 8, 2018 at 5:10 am

    ha! so good. no matter what.

  2. markbialczak says:
    November 8, 2018 at 8:36 am

    Yes, MBC. Down they come!

  3. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    November 8, 2018 at 8:53 am

    Oh yes! Funny for sure

  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    November 8, 2018 at 9:03 am

    ❤️

  5. Jodi says:
    November 8, 2018 at 9:19 am

    love this so much! You are amazing Colleen – you say so much with a simple picture and a few words…. SUCH a special GIFT!

  6. anie says:
    November 8, 2018 at 9:49 am

    there you can see how big and powerful love is!…even in the fall…: )..beautiful post…

  7. Peter's pondering says:
    November 8, 2018 at 10:15 am

    I bet you kicked and scrunched every last one of those leaves!

  8. Jim McKeever says:
    November 8, 2018 at 10:16 am

    Sweet!

  9. Priceless Joy says:
    November 8, 2018 at 10:40 am

    A tree is to love it all 4 seasons!

  10. parikhitdutta says:
    November 8, 2018 at 11:04 am

    Oh the vagaries of love!

  11. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    November 8, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    LOL

  12. livingabroad says:
    November 8, 2018 at 3:52 pm

    Sometimes there are no words to describe love hahaha it can be funny, intense,deep…love overcomes anything! Great post Colleen 🙂

