Look at this!
The flower is so pretty.
But the rest of it isn’t.
The flower wouldn’t exist without the rest of it.
I bet the flower loves of it no matter what it looks like.
That’s nice of the flower.
It’s nice of the cactus too.
Why?
How hard must it be to live with something so beautiful.
When everyone sees the beautiful flower first,
and sometimes-they only see the flower.
But you saw all of it.
I did.
And I want you to see it too.
Maybe love doesn’t have anything to do with what we see.
Maybe it doesn’t.
©
Advertisements
Oh yes! You are so right! The whole cactus is beautiful although it is the flower that stands out. 😍
LikeLiked by 1 person
😍
LikeLike
It has so much intense idea that we all must understand. Beautifully written.🤗
LikeLike
excellent eye-opening post. Sometimes I can’t see the forest for the trees.
LikeLike
So true ❤️
LikeLike
We can have beautiful faces:we can have thorny hearts.People will always see our beautiful feces first Maybe love doesn’t have anything to do with what we see first but what we see last.
LikeLike
A desert dweller, I get this and concur Colleen.
LikeLike
Such a beautiful post! Love goes beyond of what we see!
LikeLike
Maybe it doesn’t – indeed!
LikeLike