Nov 09 2018
9 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Everyone Sees The Beautiful Flower First

Look at this!

The flower is so pretty.

But the rest of it isn’t.

The flower wouldn’t exist without the rest of it.

I bet the flower loves of it no matter what it looks like.

That’s nice of the flower.

It’s nice of the cactus too.

Why?

How hard must it be to live with something so beautiful.

When everyone sees the beautiful flower first,

and sometimes-they only see the flower.

But you saw all of it.

I did.

And I want you to see it too.

Maybe love doesn’t have anything to do with what we see.

Maybe it doesn’t.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

 

9 thoughts on “Everyone Sees The Beautiful Flower First

  1. Priceless Joy says:
    November 9, 2018 at 11:59 am

    Oh yes! You are so right! The whole cactus is beautiful although it is the flower that stands out. 😍

    Reply
  2. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    November 9, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    😍

    Reply
  3. _PritAmDas_ says:
    November 9, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    It has so much intense idea that we all must understand. Beautifully written.🤗

    Reply
  4. Chuck Lee says:
    November 9, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    excellent eye-opening post. Sometimes I can’t see the forest for the trees.

    Reply
  5. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    November 9, 2018 at 1:25 pm

    So true ❤️

    Reply
  6. lilianahonyi says:
    November 9, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    We can have beautiful faces:we can have thorny hearts.People will always see our beautiful feces first Maybe love doesn’t have anything to do with what we see first but what we see last.

    Reply
  7. Eric Tonningsen says:
    November 9, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    A desert dweller, I get this and concur Colleen.

    Reply
  8. livingabroad says:
    November 9, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    Such a beautiful post! Love goes beyond of what we see!

    Reply
  9. Peter's pondering says:
    November 9, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    Maybe it doesn’t – indeed!

    Reply

