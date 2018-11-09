Look at this!

The flower is so pretty.

But the rest of it isn’t.

The flower wouldn’t exist without the rest of it.

I bet the flower loves of it no matter what it looks like.

That’s nice of the flower.

It’s nice of the cactus too.

Why?

How hard must it be to live with something so beautiful.

When everyone sees the beautiful flower first,

and sometimes-they only see the flower.

But you saw all of it.

I did.

And I want you to see it too.

Maybe love doesn’t have anything to do with what we see.

Maybe it doesn’t.

