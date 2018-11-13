There is nothing passive
About
Passive Aggressive.
At all.
A rose doesn’t make a thorn less of a prick.
©
True.
How true that is!
True
So truly profound 👍🏻👍🏻
to get hurt “passive” makes it sometimes even more painful.
Shall the rose of my hand make me bleed
For I have shown her recent self greed
this is so very true
Bravo, MBC.
