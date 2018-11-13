Nov 13 2018
8 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Doesn’t Make A Thorn

 

There is nothing passive

About

Passive Aggressive.

At all.

A rose doesn’t make a thorn less of a prick.

 

 

 

 

 

©

8 thoughts on “Doesn’t Make A Thorn

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    November 13, 2018 at 12:11 am

    True.

  2. Priceless Joy says:
    November 13, 2018 at 12:11 am

    How true that is!

  3. blindzanygirl says:
    November 13, 2018 at 12:20 am

    True

  4. BeingAlive says:
    November 13, 2018 at 12:37 am

    So truly profound 👍🏻👍🏻

  5. anie says:
    November 13, 2018 at 3:57 am

    to get hurt “passive” makes it sometimes even more painful.

  6. ivor20 says:
    November 13, 2018 at 5:04 am

    Shall the rose of my hand make me bleed
    For I have shown her recent self greed

  7. ksbeth says:
    November 13, 2018 at 5:11 am

    this is so very true

  8. markbialczak says:
    November 13, 2018 at 8:48 am

    Bravo, MBC.

