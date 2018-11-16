Nov 16 2018
2 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

It Doesn’t Really Work

 

 

 

Some days it’s tempting to model a 2 year old.

If I can’t see it

It can’t see me.

It doesn’t really work

But it sure is tempting to try.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , ,

2 thoughts on “It Doesn’t Really Work

  1. ksbeth says:
    November 16, 2018 at 1:13 am

    and i’m not giving up ! )

    Like

    Reply
  2. anie says:
    November 16, 2018 at 6:12 am

    no it does not work, just as it does not work to think that something is not there, when you look away …

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: