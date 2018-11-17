Nov 17 2018
5 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

I Will Not Be There

Look up docile

And I will not be there.

Passion

Comes from freedom

Not submission.

 

And from passion

Comes great power

Inspired.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , ,

5 thoughts on “I Will Not Be There

  1. House of Heart says:
    November 17, 2018 at 10:09 am

    Power….
    Comments closed.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. House of Heart says:
    November 17, 2018 at 10:12 am

    That was to be a reblog but it didn’t go. Love this Colleen !

    Like

    Reply
  3. Peter's pondering says:
    November 17, 2018 at 10:41 am

    Go get ’em!

    Like

    Reply
  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    November 17, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    You go girl, go! Have a great weekend. ❤

    Like

    Reply
  5. ksbeth says:
    November 17, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    over and up!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: