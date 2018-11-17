Look up docile
And I will not be there.
Passion
Comes from freedom
Not submission.
And from passion
Comes great power
Inspired.
Power….
That was to be a reblog but it didn’t go. Love this Colleen !
Go get ’em!
You go girl, go! Have a great weekend. ❤
over and up!
