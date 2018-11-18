Nov 18 2018
Chatter Master

Would We?

If only

We could always see the imprint

We leave behind.

Wouldn’t we be more cognizant of how we step?

Wouldn’t we?

Would we?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

4 thoughts on “Would We?

  1. Peter's pondering says:
    November 18, 2018 at 9:55 am

    I think, sadly, probably not!

  2. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    November 18, 2018 at 10:09 am

    Good question.

  3. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    November 18, 2018 at 10:30 am

    I think so! I know so! Love this

  4. Priceless Joy says:
    November 18, 2018 at 10:38 am

    Yes we would. Absolutely!

