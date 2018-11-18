If only
We could always see the imprint
We leave behind.
Wouldn’t we be more cognizant of how we step?
Wouldn’t we?
Would we?
I think, sadly, probably not!
Good question.
I think so! I know so! Love this
Yes we would. Absolutely!
