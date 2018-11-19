I often see trash on our roads and streets. I’m naive enough, or hopeful enough, to always hope it’s mostly trash that has blown out of trash cans, or from trash bags broken open while waiting on the garbage man.
I can have a very naive view of what goes on around me.
Today I was driving, through little towns, out into the country and back into towns. At one point I was stopped at a traffic light. It was a large and busy intersection. In the lane next to me, two cars up, I saw the driver’s side window roll down. A man’s arm came out of the vehicle, his hand opened, and he very deliberately dumped trash on the road.
I learned as a very young child to not litter. I’ve always managed to retain that lesson. It isn’t a difficult lesson. Or even a difficult task-to keep one’s trash in their vehicle until they can get to a receptacle and dispose of it properly.
I wish I was in the car in front of me so I could have said something to him.
But I didn’t have to.
The car next to me, behind the littering vehicle, rolled down his window and said something.
The car in front of me, was saying something to the littering vehicle.
The littering vehicle rolled up his window and continued on his filthy way when the light turned green.
There were at least three cars who witnessed this. We were all shaking our heads.
I’m still shaking my head.
Such arrogance.
Liked your post. I once saw a family walk out of McDonald’s with drinks and a paper bag full of food. They sat in the car and ate then the man took the bag, wrappers and empty drink cups and put them on the sidewalk just a couple of feet from the trash can. Sad.
so awful and arrogant
Makes me crazy. I’ve spent a lifetime cleaning stuff off beaches. Cigarette buts, wrappings, even babies’ diapers! And they’re the same people who come to the beach each day… Once I saw a well dressed elderly couple walk down a road arm in arm, and actually pop a plastic bag full of rubbish into someone’s garden…
Even worse, I’ve just read that in some parts of England farmers are having to raise electrode fences because gangs are dumping tons of waste onto their land…
It’s terrible, here in London as well. We were taught and we teach our children to take the rubbish home and then we see grown adults doing it in front of everyone. Such a shame. We can only continue to educate our children/ young generation to look after our environment.
Same as you I learnt as a small child we do not litter. Small, simple rule. But so I printed in me.. I simply could not throw any waste I carry wherever. It’s just out of the question. Sometimes I would walk for an hour till I see a garbage can with a candy wrap in my hand. I would not throw it anywhere. And now my son is 5 and he knows simple rule- no waste in the nature, no waste in the streets. He saw one time kids throwing bottles in the grass. He asked me- mommy , don’t they know the rule? I said to him, unfortunately not everyone seems to care. But you must care. Always! And yes, we do also saw people throwing out trash directly from their cars. Soooo sad and simply lack of imagination and any responsibility for our land.. Please check out my last post.. it’s anout exactly it actually..
that’s bad, because you really should have learned that in childhood. I think the best reaction would be to get out and pick up the garbage of the other … it may be more effective than a confrontation with words.
I had a similar situation just one day ago. A car stopped on a very small, isolateted country road and a man got out and walked to a big tree. He just threw a cup on the lawn … I saw it as I drove by and stopped. I’m still annoyed that I drove on, because I was afraid of these two men. ( In the car was another man, and both of them looked very scary, so I did not dare …. but the next time I wil!)
The good news is, MBC, more folks felt like you than the ignorant trash-tosses. The bad news is, you all probably had no affect on the poorly mannered fool.
Sadly, there are people that don’t care about keeping our streets, towns, cities, clean. Someday I hope a cop is behind me when he does that. That might stop him from doing it again.
One of those things that brings out the worst in me. May a thousand pigeons poop on his car (and on him)!
I can imagine what his house looks like.
Like you, as a child I was taught to respect my surroundings.
A shame we have to live with people like that.
