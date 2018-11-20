That’s Not How It Works

Complimenting one person is not denigrating another person.
Why can’t people understand that?
it does not, but sadly lacks of trust will always be followed by envy and jealousy.
How true👍🏻👍🏻
Words of wisdom👌🏻
if only everyone could keep that in mind –
