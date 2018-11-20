Nov 20 2018
That’s Not How It Works

 

Complimenting one person is not denigrating another person.

 

 

 

 

5 thoughts on “That’s Not How It Works

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    November 20, 2018 at 12:08 am

    🌝

  2. 1jaded1 says:
    November 20, 2018 at 3:37 am

    Why can’t people understand that?

  3. anie says:
    November 20, 2018 at 4:06 am

    it does not, but sadly lacks of trust will always be followed by envy and jealousy.

  4. BeingAlive says:
    November 20, 2018 at 6:07 am

    How true👍🏻👍🏻
    Words of wisdom👌🏻

  5. ksbeth says:
    November 20, 2018 at 7:09 am

    if only everyone could keep that in mind –

