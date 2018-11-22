I will gladly feast
On a peanut butter sandwich
Without jelly.
For a feast it will be
When the meal is shared
With the side dishes
Of love, laughter, and tradition.
And family and friends,
Who all brought better dishes
Than peanut butter sandwiches.
Happy Thanksgiving to all of my friends worldwide.
I wish for you a bounty of love and peace.
©
Thank you ❤ Same to you dear!!!
Thank you Anya! ❤
To all, peace and health, MBC.
Thank you MBM.
❤️
❤
Happy Thanksgiving!
I do like peanut sandwiches, but I’m fasting at the moment 🤔. Love and peace to you. 😊
