Nov 22 2018
8 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

When The Meal Is Shared

I will gladly feast

On a peanut butter sandwich

Without jelly.

For a feast it will be

When the meal is shared

With the side dishes

Of love, laughter, and tradition.

And family and friends,

Who all brought better dishes

Than peanut butter sandwiches.

 

Happy Thanksgiving to all of my friends worldwide.

I wish for you a bounty of love and peace.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Tagged

8 thoughts on “When The Meal Is Shared

  1. Anya says:
    November 22, 2018 at 9:08 am

    Thank you ❤ Same to you dear!!!

    Like

    Reply
  2. markbialczak says:
    November 22, 2018 at 9:45 am

    To all, peace and health, MBC.

    Like

    Reply
  3. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    November 22, 2018 at 9:58 am

    ❤️

    Like

    Reply
  4. Book Club Mom says:
    November 22, 2018 at 11:02 am

    Happy Thanksgiving!

    Like

    Reply
  5. ivor20 says:
    November 22, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    I do like peanut sandwiches, but I’m fasting at the moment 🤔. Love and peace to you. 😊

    Like

    Reply

