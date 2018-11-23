Nov 23 2018
6 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Said The Mother

I will give you two of my joys

For one of your heartaches.

 

 

 

 

©

 

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , ,

6 thoughts on “Said The Mother

  1. parikhit dutta says:
    November 23, 2018 at 9:16 am

    Ah! All we need is the shoulder to rest our heaving head upon

    Like

    Reply
  2. _PritAmDas_ says:
    November 23, 2018 at 9:18 am

    This is epic I was connected.😍😘
    Really appreciate your work man.

    Like

    Reply
  3. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    November 23, 2018 at 9:42 am

    ❤️

    Like

    Reply
  4. Anya says:
    November 23, 2018 at 9:43 am

    yes… that’s what real mother does ❤

    Like

    Reply
  5. Ocean Bream says:
    November 23, 2018 at 9:50 am

    I have had a problem with my hair for a few years now, where it is falling out. I have a bald patch at the front of my head – it’s a genetic issue and as of yet there is no cure. My mother has thick luxurious beautiful straight hair, that always looks good no matter if she has just woken up or been on a sweaty walk. She just has the good genes and I inherited the bad ones, lol! Anyway, the point of this story is that once, when I was having a quiet cry to her about my worries and the state of my hair, she looked at me for a long time and, not usually an affectionate person, she said, ‘I wish I could give you all of my hair.’ It might seem so small and inconsequential but the way she said it, and how she looked at me when she did, still makes me tear up today. Because I know that if she could, she would in a heartbeat. She never shows her love physically with hugs or words but I know she loves me very very much, and so your two small little sentences carry a world of meaning within them Colleen ❤

    Like

    Reply
  6. anie says:
    November 23, 2018 at 9:58 am

    it is hard to watch someone suffer, who you love!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: