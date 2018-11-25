Nov 25 2018
1 Comment
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Ungrown

I stand,

Planted.

But as of yet,

Ungrown.

 

 

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , ,

One thought on “Ungrown

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    November 25, 2018 at 12:33 am

    ❤️

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: