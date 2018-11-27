Nov 27 2018
9 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

The Desire To Give

Some days I have nothing to give.

Yet the desire to give still exists.

So I give simply.

And receive greatly.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

No one has ever become poor by giving”

Anne Frank

 

 

 

 

 

©

 

 

 

 

 

 

9 thoughts on “The Desire To Give

  1. M. L. Kappa says:
    November 27, 2018 at 8:17 am

    There’s always something to give, even just a smile.

  2. markbialczak says:
    November 27, 2018 at 8:47 am

    Yes, so very true, MBC.

  3. Chuck Lee says:
    November 27, 2018 at 10:29 am

    Those who give simply impress me.

  4. Priceless Joy says:
    November 27, 2018 at 10:34 am

    The more you give the more you receive. 😊👍

  5. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    November 27, 2018 at 10:35 am

    Happy you included this great quote by Anne Frank.
    Great post for this time of year

  6. ivor20 says:
    November 27, 2018 at 11:23 am

    To give
    Is to live
    Give love
    Soar like a dove

  7. utesmile says:
    November 27, 2018 at 1:16 pm

    Indeed!

  8. GP Cox says:
    November 27, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    That just might be the definition of “It’s the thought that counts!”

  9. Infinite Living says:
    November 27, 2018 at 3:52 pm

    True!

