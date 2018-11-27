Some days I have nothing to give.
Yet the desire to give still exists.
So I give simply.
And receive greatly.
“No one has ever become poor by giving”
Anne Frank
©
There’s always something to give, even just a smile.
Yes, so very true, MBC.
Those who give simply impress me.
The more you give the more you receive. 😊👍
Happy you included this great quote by Anne Frank.
Great post for this time of year
To give
Is to live
Give love
Soar like a dove
Indeed!
That just might be the definition of “It’s the thought that counts!”
True!
