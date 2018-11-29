I owe you.
A world to grow in.
A good, decent, safe world.
I owe you
The foundation
For the rest of your life.
I value you.
to love and to value is the most precious you can give. Your words are warm. Your words are tender. Lucky people who get your trust!
❤️
and that is everything.
I so much admire your values, MBC.
we do owe that to our children and grandchildren!
Shout out to teachers and parents and family everywhere!
