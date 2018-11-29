Nov 29 2018
6 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

I Owe You

I owe you.

A world to grow in.

A good, decent, safe world.

I owe you

The foundation

For the rest of your life.

I owe you.

I value you.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

6 thoughts on “I Owe You

  1. anie says:
    November 29, 2018 at 4:41 am

    to love and to value is the most precious you can give. Your words are warm. Your words are tender. Lucky people who get your trust!

  2. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    November 29, 2018 at 5:50 am

    ❤️

  3. ksbeth says:
    November 29, 2018 at 6:34 am

    and that is everything.

  4. markbialczak says:
    November 29, 2018 at 8:58 am

    I so much admire your values, MBC.

  5. Jodi says:
    November 29, 2018 at 9:17 am

    we do owe that to our children and grandchildren!

  6. Mark David Goodson says:
    November 29, 2018 at 10:04 am

    Shout out to teachers and parents and family everywhere!

