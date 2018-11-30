Be Brave Enough

When you haven’t the courage to fail
You will not know triumph.
So,
Go ahead.
Fail.
Proudly.
And when you get knocked down, pick yourself up, dust yourself off, and march on!
MARCHING! 😉
LOL! Me too…
Another powerful truism. Love it.
Thank you Chuck Lee 🙂
I’ve been good at that!
😉 We shall encourage each other in our failings Peter !
Very powerful Colleen!
Thank you Lynn!
P.S. I’m a proud master of failing. 😉
I do believe I have earned my Ph.d in this. 😉
Wonderfully said!
Thank you Joyroses13 !
So true!
I do follow your words to the letter….
“You may never know what results come of your actions, but if you do nothing, there will be no results.” – Mahatma Gandhi.
There it is Ivor. Simple. Truth.
Proudly. I love that reminder 🙂
Thank you Infinite! 🙂
Success tastes sweeter when you have fallen a number of times:)
