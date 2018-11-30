Nov 30 2018
21 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Be Brave Enough

 

When you haven’t the courage to fail

You will not know triumph.

Rejection is part of success.

So,

Go ahead.

Fail.

Proudly.

 

 

 

 

 

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

21 thoughts on “Be Brave Enough

  1. Priceless Joy says:
    November 30, 2018 at 9:27 am

    And when you get knocked down, pick yourself up, dust yourself off, and march on!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Chuck Lee says:
    November 30, 2018 at 10:15 am

    Another powerful truism. Love it.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Peter's pondering says:
    November 30, 2018 at 10:46 am

    I’ve been good at that!

    Like

    Reply
  4. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    November 30, 2018 at 11:55 am

    Very powerful Colleen!

    Like

    Reply
  5. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    November 30, 2018 at 12:11 pm

    🙂

    Like

    Reply
  6. joyroses13 says:
    November 30, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    Wonderfully said!

    Like

    Reply
  7. Jodi says:
    November 30, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    So true!

    Like

    Reply
  8. ivor20 says:
    November 30, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    I do follow your words to the letter….
    “You may never know what results come of your actions, but if you do nothing, there will be no results.” – Mahatma Gandhi.

    Like

    Reply
  9. Infinite Living says:
    November 30, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    Proudly. I love that reminder 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  10. parikhit dutta says:
    November 30, 2018 at 11:26 pm

    Success tastes sweeter when you have fallen a number of times:)

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: