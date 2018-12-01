Dec 01 2018
6 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

The Sentinel

 

A story,

Perfect for this season.

And not a single picture in this book.

 

It is a very little book.

But it has a very heart warming story.

 

 

 

If you click the picture it will take you to the page.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , ,

6 thoughts on “The Sentinel

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    December 1, 2018 at 12:12 am

    💝

    Like

    Reply
  2. Brittany Binkley says:
    December 1, 2018 at 12:35 am

    What a beautiful, timeless story.

    Like

    Reply
  3. ivor20 says:
    December 1, 2018 at 2:18 am

    Yep, a present for my little Irish mate Finn, and of course one for my little mate Ivor xx

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. ksbeth says:
    December 1, 2018 at 8:59 am

    this sounds beautiful, colleen –

    Like

    Reply
  5. Peter's pondering says:
    December 1, 2018 at 10:03 am

    It’s on its way, hayyyyyyy!!!!!

    Like

    Reply
  6. markbialczak says:
    December 1, 2018 at 10:06 am

    I think you are a famous writer already, MBC. Congratulations on the new one.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: