Let the sparks fly
From wherever it is you gather your passions
Out to wherever it they need to go.
Be daring
Be intense
Animate the emotion.
Ignite the world
You
And your spark.
©
Advertisements
Let the sparks fly
From wherever it is you gather your passions
Out to wherever it they need to go.
Be daring
Be intense
Animate the emotion.
Ignite the world
You
And your spark.
©
Set the world on fire! (In a good way). 😊👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
wow, wonderful! I believe that really everybody can do! Although it might be a hard and long way to find out, how to!
But if you look around how easily anger and hatred can be spread, you wonder, why not joy?
LikeLike
even it it’s the tiniest of sparks, it can begin powerful things
LikeLike
You already do that so well Colleen! It’s a joy to be on the receiving end.
LikeLike
🌝👍
LikeLike
The world needs many sparks such as this, MBC!
LikeLike