You, And Your Spark

Let the sparks fly

From wherever it is you gather your passions

Out to wherever it they need to go.

Be daring

Be intense

Animate the emotion.

Ignite the world

You

And your spark.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6 thoughts on “You, And Your Spark

  1. Priceless Joy says:
    December 2, 2018 at 12:12 am

    Set the world on fire! (In a good way). 😊👍

  2. anie says:
    December 2, 2018 at 6:54 am

    wow, wonderful! I believe that really everybody can do! Although it might be a hard and long way to find out, how to!
    But if you look around how easily anger and hatred can be spread, you wonder, why not joy?

  3. ksbeth says:
    December 2, 2018 at 8:05 am

    even it it’s the tiniest of sparks, it can begin powerful things

  4. Peter's pondering says:
    December 2, 2018 at 8:18 am

    You already do that so well Colleen! It’s a joy to be on the receiving end.

  5. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    December 2, 2018 at 8:37 am

    🌝👍

  6. markbialczak says:
    December 2, 2018 at 9:43 am

    The world needs many sparks such as this, MBC!

