Dec 05 2018
Judgy McJudge

Judgy McJudge

I’ve donned the robes of judgment a time or two.  I’m not saying I earned that right.  I’m saying I’m human and I’ve reacted to people and events.  And without intent to harm or to even do so-I have judged.  I’m not evil.  I don’t want to be judgmental.  But I cannot deny my humanness.  I am imperfect.  I recognize I haven’t the wisdom, the place or even the need to judge anyone.  Part of acknowledging this is to be more aware of it.  It is human nature to have a personal reaction to what we see.  I think it is more a learned trait to be critical of it.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9 thoughts on “Judgy McJudge

  1. ivor20 says:
    December 5, 2018 at 1:18 am

    I’m neither a judge
    Or a dealer in sludge
    I’d rather eat some fudge
    And give my-side of life a nudge……

  2. cindy knoke says:
    December 5, 2018 at 2:49 am

    Well, I like what Ivor so so much, I forgot what I was going to say.

  3. Ann Koplow says:
    December 5, 2018 at 6:39 am

    I judge this post wonderful, Colleen. Many thanks.

  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    December 5, 2018 at 8:42 am

    To all that you are: ❤️

  5. markbialczak says:
    December 5, 2018 at 8:45 am

    Yes, indeed, MBC. Being a critic was part of my writing job for many decades. Talk about how that might creep into your life …

  6. lbeth1950 says:
    December 5, 2018 at 8:46 am

    Me too.

  7. Peter's pondering says:
    December 5, 2018 at 10:53 am

    It’s a good job there is no death penalty to accompany my judgements sometimes, although in extremis I may wish otherwise!!

  8. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    December 5, 2018 at 11:00 am

    Very true! Love the drawings

  9. Infinite Living says:
    December 5, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    Oh the struggle when we deny ourselves our own humanness! I love how you acknowledge and remind us of this.

