Judgy McJudge

I’ve donned the robes of judgment a time or two. I’m not saying I earned that right. I’m saying I’m human and I’ve reacted to people and events. And without intent to harm or to even do so-I have judged. I’m not evil. I don’t want to be judgmental. But I cannot deny my humanness. I am imperfect. I recognize I haven’t the wisdom, the place or even the need to judge anyone. Part of acknowledging this is to be more aware of it. It is human nature to have a personal reaction to what we see. I think it is more a learned trait to be critical of it.
I’m neither a judge
Or a dealer in sludge
I’d rather eat some fudge
And give my-side of life a nudge……
Well, I like what Ivor so so much, I forgot what I was going to say.
I judge this post wonderful, Colleen. Many thanks.
❤️
Yes, indeed, MBC. Being a critic was part of my writing job for many decades. Talk about how that might creep into your life …
Me too.
It’s a good job there is no death penalty to accompany my judgements sometimes, although in extremis I may wish otherwise!!
Very true! Love the drawings
Oh the struggle when we deny ourselves our own humanness! I love how you acknowledge and remind us of this.
