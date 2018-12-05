Judgy McJudge

I’ve donned the robes of judgment a time or two. I’m not saying I earned that right. I’m saying I’m human and I’ve reacted to people and events. And without intent to harm or to even do so-I have judged. I’m not evil. I don’t want to be judgmental. But I cannot deny my humanness. I am imperfect. I recognize I haven’t the wisdom, the place or even the need to judge anyone. Part of acknowledging this is to be more aware of it. It is human nature to have a personal reaction to what we see. I think it is more a learned trait to be critical of it.

