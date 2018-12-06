I think it’s a good life
When you look forward to going home,
From wherever you are lucky enough to go.
I’m lucky to have a job to go to.
I’m lucky to have activities I enjoy.
I’m lucky to have places I love.
But home.
Home.
Home.
I’m never sad to go home.
I love going home from work. Even in the rain. Sometimes I look forward to going back to work. Drudgery helps my blogging.
Yes Home sounds sweet in everyone‘ s ear, although it is so different…the place you are grown up? Where your family is, your partner, the people you love … but I think in this post you meant the place, where you can just be yourself… where you can close the door, have all you need and can do what you want without caring about others?… beautiful post to remember how gifted we are to have a home!
I couldn’t agree more. A place we can just be. 🙂 That happy place where nothing matters 😊
Exactly!
