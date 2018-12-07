I’m not pretty,
Thought the child of doubt.
I am stunning,
Believed the woman of experience.
No mirror needed.
Reflection seen through the eyes of others.
©
You are beautiful.
Yes, you are beautiful. ❤️
The mirror of the soul transcends the mirror on the wall.
We need to be rather good or great, not pretty.
very well said, you feel pretty when you feel loved!
