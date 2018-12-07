Dec 07 2018
5 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

I’m Not Pretty

I’m not pretty,

Thought the child of doubt.

I am stunning,

Believed the woman of experience.

Mirror, Image, Self

 

No mirror needed.

Reflection seen through the eyes of others.

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , ,

5 thoughts on “I’m Not Pretty

  1. 1jaded1 says:
    December 7, 2018 at 12:08 am

    You are beautiful.

    Like

    Reply
  2. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    December 7, 2018 at 12:09 am

    Yes, you are beautiful. ❤️

    Like

    Reply
  3. Chuck Lee says:
    December 7, 2018 at 12:58 am

    The mirror of the soul transcends the mirror on the wall.

    Like

    Reply
  4. Robert Varga says:
    December 7, 2018 at 4:21 am

    We need to be rather good or great, not pretty.

    Like

    Reply
  5. anie says:
    December 7, 2018 at 5:21 am

    very well said, you feel pretty when you feel loved!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: