Just That Little Light

 

 

I like little lights in the dark.

They seem to bring a calm

When you use your energy and focus

On just that little light.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8 thoughts on “Just That Little Light

  1. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    December 10, 2018 at 3:59 am

    This is so true

  2. BeingAlive says:
    December 10, 2018 at 4:23 am

    Impactful 👍🏻

  3. anie says:
    December 10, 2018 at 4:23 am

    sometimes the little things show you, that they have more power and importance than “great” things, which seem to be important in our world.

  4. ivor20 says:
    December 10, 2018 at 4:58 am

    I see the light
    Small but bright.

  5. Jodi says:
    December 10, 2018 at 7:24 am

    And we can be that little light in the vast darkness too 😉❤️

  6. Book Club Mom says:
    December 10, 2018 at 8:09 am

    Same here

  7. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    December 10, 2018 at 8:28 am

    ❤️

  8. markbialczak says:
    December 10, 2018 at 8:51 am

    They give us time to reflect, yes, MBC.

