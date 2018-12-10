I like little lights in the dark.
They seem to bring a calm
When you use your energy and focus
On just that little light.
©
This is so true
Impactful 👍🏻
sometimes the little things show you, that they have more power and importance than “great” things, which seem to be important in our world.
I see the light
Small but bright.
And we can be that little light in the vast darkness too 😉❤️
Same here
❤️
They give us time to reflect, yes, MBC.
