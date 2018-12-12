Dec 12 2018
7 Comments
I Remember Her

 

That child.

I remember her.

I know what she’s looking at.

I can still see them.

Those dreams.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7 thoughts on “I Remember Her

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    December 12, 2018 at 12:10 am

    ❤️

  2. anand says:
    December 12, 2018 at 12:30 am

    nice post
    ..
    she possibly would be looking at her daughter, who would be filling the void her mother had left.

  3. BeingAlive says:
    December 12, 2018 at 12:53 am

    This really made me wonder too what she’s looking at..😊

  4. Chuck Lee says:
    December 12, 2018 at 1:32 am

    I hope the dreams came true. I have a hunch they did.

  5. anie says:
    December 12, 2018 at 5:04 am

    I am sure many of you dreams came true, although they are surely a little bit different, as you thought…

  6. Peter's pondering says:
    December 12, 2018 at 7:25 am

    All good ones I hope!

  7. markbialczak says:
    December 12, 2018 at 8:45 am

    What a wonderful image, MBC.

