Fitted Sheets And Life

You go through life thinking
Everyone else
Knows how to fold fitted sheets.
And you think you are the only one
Not in on the secret
Of how to do it properly.
Then one day
You see someone else folding sheets,
They lift that fitted sheet
Out of the laundry basket,
They snap it in the air.
You catch a whiff of fabric softener.
And you watch
As they confidently
Roll it in a ball,
And shove it in the closet.
And just like that
Life makes sense.
You’re welcome.
©
Advertisements
I knew my technique was right! 😉
LikeLike
I am quite the expert in folding it into neat squares 😛
LikeLike
I am so jealous! I just roll them into this undisciplined roll. Why can I not make a ball?
LikeLike