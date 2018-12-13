Dec 13 2018
3 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Fitted Sheets And Life

You go through life thinking

Everyone else

Knows how to fold fitted sheets.

And you think you are the only one

Not in on the secret

Of how to do it properly.

Then one day

You see someone else folding sheets,

They lift that fitted sheet

Out of the laundry basket,

They snap it in the air.

You catch a whiff of fabric softener.

And you watch

As they confidently

Roll it in a ball,

And shove it in the closet.

And just like that

Life makes sense.

You’re welcome.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

3 thoughts on “Fitted Sheets And Life

  1. Eric Tonningsen says:
    December 13, 2018 at 12:42 am

    I knew my technique was right! 😉

    Like

    Reply
  2. parikhit dutta says:
    December 13, 2018 at 2:46 am

    I am quite the expert in folding it into neat squares 😛

    Like

    Reply
  3. cindy knoke says:
    December 13, 2018 at 2:47 am

    I am so jealous! I just roll them into this undisciplined roll. Why can I not make a ball?

    Like

    Reply

