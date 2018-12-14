A new tree for a new year.

Last year I created a tree.

And people from around the world helped decorate it.

A tree of love.

With your help,

I will decorate this tree.

Leave me a name in the comments,

A name of someone you love-

Someone you miss,

Someone no longer here,

Or even

Someone you do not think kindly of.

And I will add ornaments from around the world with those names.

The tree will be covered with ornaments of love.

And it will be a symbol of our unity.

For,

Isn’t that the thing that makes us all equal,

All the same,

No matter how different and unique we are-

We love.

Last year’s tree.

©