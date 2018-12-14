Dec 14 2018
The Tree

 

A new tree for a new year.

Last year I created a tree.

And people from around the world helped decorate it.

A tree of love.

With your help,

I will decorate this tree.

Leave me a name in the comments,

A name of someone you love-

Someone you miss,

Someone no longer here,

Or even

Someone you do not think kindly of.

And I will add ornaments from around the world with those names.

The tree will be covered with ornaments of love.

And it will be a symbol of our unity.

For,

Isn’t that the thing that makes us all equal,

All the same,

No matter how different and unique we are-

We love.

 

 

 

 

 

Last year’s tree.

 

18 thoughts on “The Tree

  1. Christina Castillo says:
    December 14, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    Mary Jane – my sister in law’s grandmother who passed away this week.

  2. bikebrown says:
    December 14, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    Muzz

  3. Peter's pondering says:
    December 14, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    Ivor for good health.

  4. Voiceb.gel says:
    December 14, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    Maria – my mom

  5. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    December 14, 2018 at 1:17 pm

  6. Anya says:
    December 14, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    Johan

  7. tarafaherty says:
    December 14, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    JAMES FAHERTY ❤

  8. Priceless Joy says:
    December 14, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    MJ Gould and Alli Harrington

  9. GP Cox says:
    December 14, 2018 at 3:57 pm

  10. Chuck Lee says:
    December 14, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    My sister, Win. Thank you for doing this. How special.

  11. rarasaur says:
    December 14, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    Grayson 🙂♥️

  12. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    December 14, 2018 at 5:05 pm

    Tila, my mom

  13. joy says:
    December 14, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    Joy

  14. moonwatcher51 says:
    December 14, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    Lovely idea. Thank you. My Moms😄❤️

  15. Ellen says:
    December 14, 2018 at 6:56 pm

    Benjamin loves last year’s tree with the ornament for his very missed “Grampy” and a framed print hangs in his room. This year I would love to request an ornament for Benjamin from his Gem…he is my heart. “Grandchildren fill a place in your heart you never knew was empty.” – Unknown. Thank-you so very much!

  16. Book Club Mom says:
    December 14, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    Fred – my father who passed away in June. Thank you.

  17. Val Boyko says:
    December 14, 2018 at 11:43 pm

    Donald ❤️

