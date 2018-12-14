A new tree for a new year.
Last year I created a tree.
And people from around the world helped decorate it.
A tree of love.
With your help,
I will decorate this tree.
Leave me a name in the comments,
A name of someone you love-
Someone you miss,
Someone no longer here,
Or even
Someone you do not think kindly of.
And I will add ornaments from around the world with those names.
The tree will be covered with ornaments of love.
And it will be a symbol of our unity.
For,
Isn’t that the thing that makes us all equal,
All the same,
No matter how different and unique we are-
We love.
©
Mary Jane – my sister in law’s grandmother who passed away this week.
Muzz
Ivor for good health.
Maria – my mom
❤
Johan
JAMES FAHERTY ❤
MJ Gould and Alli Harrington
My sister, Win. Thank you for doing this. How special.
Grayson 🙂♥️
Tila, my mom
Joy
Lovely idea. Thank you. My Moms😄❤️
Benjamin loves last year’s tree with the ornament for his very missed “Grampy” and a framed print hangs in his room. This year I would love to request an ornament for Benjamin from his Gem…he is my heart. “Grandchildren fill a place in your heart you never knew was empty.” – Unknown. Thank-you so very much!
A special one for him from Gem. ❤
Fred – my father who passed away in June. Thank you.
Donald ❤️
