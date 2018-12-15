Dec 15 2018
By Chatter Master

It Needs Help

 

 

This Tree

Needs help.

 

 

 

Each ornament I add, I think of your person, and wonder about their story.

Who are you thinking of, loving, missing, caring about.

It Needs Help

  1. plainoldwords says:
    December 15, 2018 at 10:16 am

    Mark

  2. Peter's pondering says:
    December 15, 2018 at 10:34 am

    My big sister, Janet.

  3. Roy Lennic says:
    December 15, 2018 at 10:40 am

    I’m just thinking of my future self. I always wonder who I’ll be and what I’ll be like. It kinda eats me up sometimes that it gets me so hopeless

  4. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    December 15, 2018 at 10:44 am

    Mom

  5. markbialczak says:
    December 15, 2018 at 11:04 am

    I have a feeling help was there, MBC.

