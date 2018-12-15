It Needs Help

Needs help.
Each ornament I add, I think of your person, and wonder about their story.
Who are you thinking of, loving, missing, caring about.
Mark
My big sister, Janet.
I’m just thinking of my future self. I always wonder who I’ll be and what I’ll be like. It kinda eats me up sometimes that it gets me so hopeless
Roy, you are on that tree. It’s full of hope and love.
Mom
I have a feeling help was there, MBC.
