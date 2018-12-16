Look for the man you cannot see
He is there
Unseen
With a heartbeat
And a soul.
We all need grace.
©
Inspired by an interaction between two men.
One unseen and one who saw him.
Beautiful, MBC.
Thank you MBM.
Returning… to find and embrace him. 🤗
it can hurt a lot to see the unseen! Is it grace? Is it curse?
