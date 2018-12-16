Dec 16 2018
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Unseen

Look for the man you cannot see

He is there

Unseen

With a heartbeat

And a soul.

We all need grace.

 

 

 

 

©

Inspired by an interaction between two men.

One unseen and one who saw him.

 

8 thoughts on “Unseen

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    December 16, 2018 at 9:40 am

    ❤️

  2. markbialczak says:
    December 16, 2018 at 10:00 am

    Beautiful, MBC.

  3. House of Heart says:
    December 16, 2018 at 10:23 am

    😊♥️

  4. Eric Tonningsen says:
    December 16, 2018 at 11:56 am

    Returning… to find and embrace him. 🤗

  5. anie says:
    December 16, 2018 at 4:45 pm

    it can hurt a lot to see the unseen! Is it grace? Is it curse?

