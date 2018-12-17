Dec 17 2018
3 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Confidence. Or not.

 

 

 

Some of you may not recognize the true gift of confidence.

Because you don’t have it.

Or because you do.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

 

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , ,

3 thoughts on “Confidence. Or not.

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    December 17, 2018 at 12:10 am

    💕

    Like

    Reply
  2. Chuck Lee says:
    December 17, 2018 at 2:42 am

    I guess it depends on the day.

    Like

    Reply
  3. anie says:
    December 17, 2018 at 3:24 am

    if you loose confidence the first time, you realize the worth!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: