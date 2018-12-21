Dec 21 2018
Another Life

I believe the power of touch

Comes not just from a gentle caress

Or shielding and protective hug.

But from the gentle word spoken for a hurting heart,

A kind smile shared tenderly with a troubled soul,

A soft and deep sigh of contentment shared with love,

A pause in life to listen to another’s troubles or pains,

A quiet commitment of action to someone’s need,

A direct look into another’s eye with a nod,

A whispered breath exhaling the power of an emotion just shared.

These powers have the greatest capacity

To touch.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5 thoughts on “Another Life

  1. Priceless Joy says:
    December 21, 2018 at 8:52 am

    Yes, they absolutely are! Empathy, compassion, love are all powerful touches. ❤️💕👍

  2. Louise Foerster says:
    December 21, 2018 at 9:10 am

    Reblogged this on Louise Foerster and commented:
    Elegant. Quiet. So well expressed!

  3. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    December 21, 2018 at 9:48 am

    Beautifully said. 💝

  4. Peter's pondering says:
    December 21, 2018 at 10:06 am

    Yes, indeed!

  5. anie says:
    December 21, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    so wonderful! Yes these powers touch indeed..the only one who really touch…in everyday life with all people as much as for our own and our soulmates….

