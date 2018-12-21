Another Life

I believe the power of touch

Comes not just from a gentle caress

Or shielding and protective hug.

But from the gentle word spoken for a hurting heart,

A kind smile shared tenderly with a troubled soul,

A soft and deep sigh of contentment shared with love,

A pause in life to listen to another’s troubles or pains,

A quiet commitment of action to someone’s need,

A direct look into another’s eye with a nod,

A whispered breath exhaling the power of an emotion just shared.

These powers have the greatest capacity

To touch.

