Another Life

I believe the power of touch
Comes not just from a gentle caress
Or shielding and protective hug.
But from the gentle word spoken for a hurting heart,
A kind smile shared tenderly with a troubled soul,
A soft and deep sigh of contentment shared with love,
A pause in life to listen to another’s troubles or pains,
A quiet commitment of action to someone’s need,
A direct look into another’s eye with a nod,
A whispered breath exhaling the power of an emotion just shared.
These powers have the greatest capacity
To touch.
©
Yes, they absolutely are! Empathy, compassion, love are all powerful touches. ❤️💕👍
LikeLike
Reblogged this on Louise Foerster and commented:
Elegant. Quiet. So well expressed!
LikeLike
Beautifully said. 💝
LikeLike
Yes, indeed!
LikeLike
so wonderful! Yes these powers touch indeed..the only one who really touch…in everyday life with all people as much as for our own and our soulmates….
LikeLike