The Bathroom Break

Having to be on the road for a good bit of work duties I know the best (cleanest) places to stop for a bathroom break. There is one little town that I get a little excited about when I have to go to it or through it. It has a wonderful little coffee shop with a very clean bathroom. And pastries. Fresh made pastries.

As luck would have it as I’m driving through this little town I did indeed need to stop and use the facilities. As I walk into the shop the barista is behind the counter, and there are 3 or 4 people at the counter, seated and/or standing. I have to pass them to get to the bathroom. They were all very jovial. And it quickly became apparent as I approached that it was the barista’s birthday. A woman seated at the counter turned, caught my eye and mouthed “let’s sing her happy birthday”.

Of course we should.

I stopped in my tracks and started the tune. Everyone joined in. When we got to the part “happy birthday dear…….” I didn’t know her name so hummed quite badly while everyone else sang “Samannnnnnntha”.

And when I left I purchased a blueberry strudel.

One of the better bathroom breaks of my travels.

😉