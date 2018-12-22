The Bathroom Break

Having to be on the road for a good bit of work duties I know the best (cleanest) places to stop for a bathroom break. There is one little town that I get a little excited about when I have to go to it or through it. It has a wonderful little coffee shop with a very clean bathroom. And pastries. Fresh made pastries.
As luck would have it as I’m driving through this little town I did indeed need to stop and use the facilities. As I walk into the shop the barista is behind the counter, and there are 3 or 4 people at the counter, seated and/or standing. I have to pass them to get to the bathroom. They were all very jovial. And it quickly became apparent as I approached that it was the barista’s birthday. A woman seated at the counter turned, caught my eye and mouthed “let’s sing her happy birthday”.
Of course we should.
I stopped in my tracks and started the tune. Everyone joined in. When we got to the part “happy birthday dear…….” I didn’t know her name so hummed quite badly while everyone else sang “Samannnnnnntha”.
And when I left I purchased a blueberry strudel.
One of the better bathroom breaks of my travels.
😉
That’s the bath bathroom break timing, MBC!
What a fun bathroom break!!
Hahaha this is amazing, I wanna be part of this. I love those little human connection moments, and I hope Samantha had an amazing birthday. These sorts of things never happen to me! Living vicariously through you, Colleen 🙂
🙂
Little pleasures. The best!
One of the most important factors in every day life!
That was an awesome incident! I’m glad you got to share in it. And thanks for sharing it with us, in return.
As an aside, Bucky’s has built a near-billion dollar empire here in Texas based almost exclusively on a business model centered around clean bathrooms.
Love this! Its those little surprising moments of the day that can just fill us with happiness!
Great story!
