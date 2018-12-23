I Don’t Think There’s Less Love

There may be less ornaments on the tree this year. ↑
Than last year. ↓
I don’t think there’s any less love this year.
Just fewer decorations.
Everyone on this tree is loved by someone(s).
Love isn’t measured by how many are loved
But how one loves.
I respectfully placed each ornament on this tree for each of your loved ones.
It was fun to think of your peoples and their lives
And wonderful to know that love never leaves us.
©
Advertisements
I love this Coleen. Gone but never forgotten. I hope you feel all you’ve loved close this Christmas. Have a good one. Xxx
LikeLike
Thank you Tric. ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sweet! Thank you for putting on my loved ones who have passed!
LikeLike
You are very welcome Priceless ❤
LikeLike
💝
LikeLike
Thank you for decorating our tree of love again this year Colleen.
LikeLike
You are very welcome Peter. It’s kind of lopsided with the ornaments, I started at the top and then tried to spread them out. I was never great at decorating! 😉
LikeLike
It’s so genuine for you to think of others around the world, thank you for adding my moms name onto this tree! Merry Christmas to you! xoxo 🙂
LikeLike
You are very welcome. I appreciate you sharing her with us. Merry Christmas to you and yours!
LikeLike
Reminds me of a quoted from my favorite movie, “A heart is not judged by how much you love; but by how much you are loved by others”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you dear ♥️
LikeLike
That is such a lovely thought it warms my heart. Many thanks for your daily delights. Have a beautiful Christmas.
LikeLike
Love never leaves us! 🙂 Thank you for this Colleen and very merry and love-filled Christmas to you 🙂
LikeLike