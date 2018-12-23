Dec 23 2018
13 Comments
By Chatter Master

I Don’t Think There’s Less Love

There may be less ornaments on the tree this year.  ↑

Than last year.  ↓

I don’t think there’s any less love this year.

Just fewer decorations.

Everyone on this tree is loved by someone(s).

Love isn’t measured by how many are loved

But how one loves.

I respectfully placed each ornament on this tree for each of your loved ones.

It was fun to think of your peoples and their lives

And wonderful to know that love never leaves us.

 

 

 

 

©

13 thoughts on “I Don’t Think There’s Less Love

  1. tric says:
    December 23, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    I love this Coleen. Gone but never forgotten. I hope you feel all you’ve loved close this Christmas. Have a good one. Xxx

  2. Priceless Joy says:
    December 23, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    Sweet! Thank you for putting on my loved ones who have passed!

  3. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    December 23, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    💝

  4. Peter's pondering says:
    December 23, 2018 at 6:52 pm

    Thank you for decorating our tree of love again this year Colleen.

  5. Voiceb.gel says:
    December 23, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    It’s so genuine for you to think of others around the world, thank you for adding my moms name onto this tree! Merry Christmas to you! xoxo 🙂

  6. bikebrown says:
    December 23, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    Reminds me of a quoted from my favorite movie, “A heart is not judged by how much you love; but by how much you are loved by others”

  7. Val Boyko says:
    December 24, 2018 at 12:19 am

    Thank you dear ♥️

  8. Itching for Hitching says:
    December 24, 2018 at 12:25 am

    That is such a lovely thought it warms my heart. Many thanks for your daily delights. Have a beautiful Christmas.

  9. parikhit dutta says:
    December 24, 2018 at 12:46 am

    Love never leaves us! 🙂 Thank you for this Colleen and very merry and love-filled Christmas to you 🙂

