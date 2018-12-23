I Don’t Think There’s Less Love

There may be less ornaments on the tree this year. ↑

Than last year. ↓

I don’t think there’s any less love this year.

Just fewer decorations.

Everyone on this tree is loved by someone(s).

Love isn’t measured by how many are loved

But how one loves.

I respectfully placed each ornament on this tree for each of your loved ones.

It was fun to think of your peoples and their lives

And wonderful to know that love never leaves us.

