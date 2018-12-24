The Gifts We Give

What do we teach them.
About excitement and anticipation.
About giving and receiving.
About surprise and wonder.
About appreciation and gratefulness.
What are the everlasting gifts of value
That we give them.
there’s really only one gift… the gift of love…… Love, joy and merry Christmas Colleen xx
i am always marveling at your characters! everlasting gifts
The best little human you can be! I am so proud of my grown children. They are amazing parents. ❤️❤️
