Dec 24 2018
3 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

The Gifts We Give

 

What do we teach them.

About excitement and anticipation.

 

About giving and receiving.

About surprise and wonder.

About appreciation and gratefulness.

What are the everlasting gifts of value

That we give them.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

3 thoughts on “The Gifts We Give

  1. ivor20 says:
    December 24, 2018 at 12:38 am

    there’s really only one gift… the gift of love…… Love, joy and merry Christmas Colleen xx

    Like

    Reply
  2. notdonner says:
    December 24, 2018 at 12:55 am

    i am always marveling at your characters! everlasting gifts

    Like

    Reply
  3. moonwatcher51 says:
    December 24, 2018 at 1:05 am

    The best little human you can be! I am so proud of my grown children. They are amazing parents. ❤️❤️

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: