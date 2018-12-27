I rise from my dark slumber, waking to dim stillness. I softly make my way through doorways and hallways. To the door leading out.
I
Pull it open
Step out in to the coolness
Step softer yet to not disturb the peace of a morning not woken
Sit upon the still slumbering rocking chair
Put my feet upon the ends of the runners
Curling my feet down over the upturn curl of it’s up.
I
Settle.
To be awake.
When all around me a world sleeps.
And I-
I am the beat of the heart alive.
©
I love your imagery and choice of words. Very nice.
Don’t rock too hard, you may trap your toes!
Ooooh, this is LOVELY Colleen. So peaceful
Wow, that’s great poetry. ❤
A quiet little rocking Granny, you make me smile today.
My favorite time of the day! 🙂
Very sweet!
