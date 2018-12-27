Dec 27 2018
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Settle. To Be Awake.

I rise from my dark slumber, waking to dim stillness.  I softly make my way through doorways and hallways.  To the door leading out.

I

Pull it open

Step out in to the coolness

Step softer yet to not disturb the peace of a morning not woken

Sit upon the still slumbering rocking chair

Put my feet upon the ends of the runners

Curling my feet down over the upturn curl of it’s up.

I

Settle.

To be awake.

When all around me a world sleeps.

And I-

I am the beat of the heart alive.


7 thoughts on "Settle. To Be Awake."

  1. Chuck Lee says:
    December 27, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    I love your imagery and choice of words. Very nice.

  2. Peter's pondering says:
    December 27, 2018 at 5:19 pm

    Don’t rock too hard, you may trap your toes!

  3. blindzanygirl says:
    December 27, 2018 at 5:30 pm

    Ooooh, this is LOVELY Colleen. So peaceful

  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    December 27, 2018 at 5:39 pm

    Wow, that’s great poetry. ❤

  5. ivor20 says:
    December 27, 2018 at 7:43 pm

    A quiet little rocking Granny, you make me smile today.

  6. Book Club Mom says:
    December 27, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    My favorite time of the day! 🙂

  7. Priceless Joy says:
    December 27, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    Very sweet!

