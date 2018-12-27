I rise from my dark slumber, waking to dim stillness. I softly make my way through doorways and hallways. To the door leading out.

I

Pull it open

Step out in to the coolness

Step softer yet to not disturb the peace of a morning not woken

Sit upon the still slumbering rocking chair

Put my feet upon the ends of the runners

Curling my feet down over the upturn curl of it’s up.

I

Settle.

To be awake.

When all around me a world sleeps.

And I-

I am the beat of the heart alive.

©